Lucille “Lu” Zyznar, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille “Lu” Zyznar of Canfield, Ohio passed away at her home with her loving family at her side on the afternoon of December 20, 2020.

Born May 11,1925 in Youngstown, Ohio to Frank and Veronica Kraynak, Lu was one of seven siblings.



Lu married her Woodrow Wilson High School sweetheart, Chester (Chet) Zyznar in 1947 upon his return from wartime naval service. They started a family and shared 66 years together until his passing in 2013.



As a mother and grandmother, Lu flourished in these roles. Her happiest moments were when everyone was in town and she was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. ‘Grandma Lu’ was the grandmother everyone wished they had. She participated, either in person or long-distance, in every aspect of their lives – holidays, birthdays, athletics, milestones, letter writing, sharing her recipes and telling her life stories along the way.

She demonstrated that any life-long dream is possible, when at age 38 she entered college to become a teacher. In 1967 she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Youngstown State University.



Known to her students as “Mrs. Z” she nurtured hundreds of 3rd – 8th grade students throughout her 32 years at St. Dominic School. Lu was born to teach. Even as a teen she taught tap dancing and staged recitals in her neighborhood. In the classroom Lu was patient, strict but understanding, curious, and believed every student could succeed. Dedicated to her calling, she was inspired by her work and inspiring to so many. If you were one of her students know that she loved teaching you. Past students honored her by an entry into the 1996 Who’s Who in American Teaching; “Best Teachers in America Selected by the Best Students.” After her retirement she enjoyed 8 more years as a substitute teacher in Canfield Elementary Schools. Up until she passed away whenever the school bus rolled down her street she would say “how I wish I was still teaching.”



Over the years Lu had many friends. She filled her calendar with lunches, 500 Card Club, PayMe Card Club, exercise classes, concerts in the park, and golf outings. She won numerous blue ribbons for her flower arrangements at the Canfield Fair.



Lu sustained a life-long commitment to her Catholic faith, first as a member of St. Dominic Church and since 1986 a member of St. Michael. She served as a Eucharistic minister, a member of the Altar Guild, and President of the Garden Guild.



She is survived by her children and grandchildren: Joyce Kelly (Joseph) and their children Matthew and Alex of Atlanta; Judy Zyznar of Canfield; and Gary Zyznar (Sue) of Poland and his children Jeffrey Zyznar of Cleveland; Jennifer Zyznar of Chicago and Jonathan Zyznar (DiAndra) of Boardman; and great-grandchildren Mason Zyznar and Liberty Joanne Zyznar. Also surviving her are four sisters: Irene Sinkovich, Ruth Aikey, Jean DiCicco, and Betty Malenic and 19 nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband and parents, her brother Charles Kraynak, a sister Mary Lou Warga and her beloved daughter-in-law Joanne Zyznar preceded her in death.



A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael Church on December 29 at 11:00 a.m.

Calling hours are at the church one hour prior to the service.

Due to COVID-19, those able to attend should wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Memorial gifts may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Cardinal Mooney High School (Youngstown) Scholarship Fund at cardinalmooney.com in memory of Lu’s commitment to Catholic education.

