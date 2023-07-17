YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucila Maria Bonilla passed away on Friday evening, July 14, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. She was surrounded by her loving family.



She was born November 3, 1949 in Juncos Puerto Rico, the daughter of Pedro Bonilla, Sr. and Felicita Mojica and came to Youngstown in 1956.

Lucila graduated from East High School class of 1969. She then attended Youngstown State University and obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1975. She became a bi-lingual teacher in the Youngstown City School district and then changed to become a first-grade teacher for many years. She later went back to YSU to obtain her Master’s Degree in Education. She finally became a second-grade teacher until her retirement after 33 years of teaching.

She was a long-time member of the First Spanish Baptist Church in Youngstown and then attended Victory Christian Center until her illness.

Lucila loved teaching. She always had stories to tell about her students “my little ones.” She loved doing yard work and took pride in making sure her house looked nice. She was also a professional deal finder while she was shopping. Most of all she loved being a mother.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Edwin Bonilla.

Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Edwin and Matthew Cardona; their father, Edwin Cardona; sister, Nilsa (Gary) Hadley; brothers, Luis (Tracey), Pedro “Peter” and Hector (Maggie) Bonilla; six grandchildren, Aveah, Matthew, Edwin, Samara, Antonio and Leandro and many nieces and nephews.

Family and Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with the burial thereafter at Lake Park Cemetery.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lucila M. Bonilla, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.