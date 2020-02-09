Louis D. Figueroa, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis D. Figueroa, 67, passed away Saturday, Feburary 8, 2020.

He was born Feburary 12, 1952 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, the son of Luis Figueroa Rivera and Saturnina Santos Figueroa.

Louis retired from Republic Steel in 2015 after 30 years of employment.

He was a member of Bridge of Hope for 35 years where he served as Royal Ranger Leader.

He enjoyed cars and loved going to car shows. He was a member of M.V.O.C.C. for 10 years.

Louis will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Christina Meade; daughter, Melody Figueroa; son, Noel Figueroa; grandson, Isaiah Figueroa; sister, Mary (Jose) Feliciano; two nieces, Rebecca Feliciano and Melissa (Shawn) Brown; nephew, Jason Feliciano; two great-nieces, Selah and Madyson and many loving family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Jessica Figueroa.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman and again on Thursday, Feburary 13, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests monetary contributions be made to the Diabetes Association or the National Kidney Foundation.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Louis’s family.

