Louis Alberto Pagan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis Alberto Pagan, 74, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021.

Louis was born January 27, 1947, in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, the son of Andres, Sr. and Angelina Diaz Pagan.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

Louis had a love of motorcycles, but his greatest joy was his family.

He will be remembered lovingly by his five children, Thomas (Ana Marie) Murphy, Charlotte A., Benigna, Andrea and Olga Pagan; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Olga Lopez, Ramona Mendez, Ralph Pagan, Spencer Pagan, Durbin Perez, Perverlyn Bruss and Andres Pagan, Jr. and his significant other, Nancy Soto.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jose Pagan and brother, Jose Pagan.

Friends may call on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, in Boardman, followed by a 1:00 p.m., funeral service.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.