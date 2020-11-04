Loretta Massaro, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta Massaro, 81, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020.

Loretta was born November 3, 1938 in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony D., Sr. and Martha E. (Sabelli) Massaro.

Loretta attended Youngstown State University and worked as a teacher for Immaculate Conception School.

Besides her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony D. Massaro, Jr.

There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery. Those attending the service are asked to maintain social distancing and please wear a mask.

Due to Covid-19 there are no calling hours.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Loretta’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Loretta Massaro, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: