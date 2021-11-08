Lois (Bush Green) Slayton, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois (Bush Green) Slayton, 92, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, November 3, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.



Lois was born on February 24, 1929, in Attalla, Alabama, the daughter of Carl Cochran and Gertrude (Edins) Minotti.



She was a homemaker to her loving family and a member of Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers. She also was a member of the Struthers and Youngstown Fraternal Order of Eagles.



Lois enjoyed bowling and to go out dancing on Saturday nights. She loved spending time with her family and friends.



Lois will always be remembered by her two daughters, Linda (Joe) Ventresco and Lois (John) Mullen; grandchildren, Laura (Mike) Jonda, Lisa (Dan) Urbach and Alison (Kevin) Huff; great-grandchildren, Donielle (Tom) Fiscus, Ron Dellisanti, Julianna Huff, Lorelai Huff, Meredith Bush, Amira Mitchell and Alivia Mullen; great-great-grandchildren, Zachary and Dillon Fiscus and daughter-in-law, Jolyn Bush.



Lois was preceded in death by her mom and stepfather, Gertrude and Sam Minotti; husbands, Albert Bush, Desmond Green and Harry Slayton; son, Albert Bush; grandson, Lee Bush; granddaughter, Jennifer Mullen and great-granddaughter, Ava Mullen.



Private services were held for the family.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.