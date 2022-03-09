AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Livia A. Marinelli, 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.



Livia was born September 24, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony and Teresa (Conti) Girardi.



She was a 1957 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School where she was head majorette.



Livia was a devoted homemaker. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, and bingo.

Livia was a member of St. Stanislaus Church.



She leaves to cherish her memory her three children, Janice (Daniel) Campbell, Bob (Joy) Marinelli, and Tony (Jennifer) Marinelli; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Cathy Zack.



She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Michael, Carmen and John Girardi; sister-in-law, Carmel Girardi; and brother-in-law, Bob Zack.



Family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, in Boardman.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.