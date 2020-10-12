Lisa Marie Malie, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private funeral service was held this week for Lisa Marie Malie, 61, who peacefully passed away in her home on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Lisa was born February 28, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of James and Adele Malie.

She was a proud member of the 1977 graduating class of Cardinal Mooney High School.

Over the last 40 years, Lisa was committed to her career in the medical field here in the Mahoning Valley. As a medical, dental, chiropractic and podiatry assistant, as well as serving as an X-ray technician for several local physicians and medical groups, she faced each day grateful for the opportunity to provide loving, empathetic care for each of the patients she assisted in her community over the years. Her passion for providing care to others was never more exemplified than in her decision to selflessly put her own career aside several months ago to fully dedicate her time, attention and talents to caring for her mother, Adele (92).

Lisa was unselfish, hardworking and proud of the strong ties she had with her family. She was a cheerful, fun-loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend, who viewed each day as an opportunity to make a positive impact on those she encountered. Her infectious smile and sense of humor made her the brightest light in a room which she would light up when she entered.

Though she did not have any children of her own, Lisa’s greatest title she ever was given was that of being an aunt. She loved like a mother, while acting as a best friend and confidant to her five nieces and nephews. Her devotion to them was limitless. From school and sports events, to holiday rituals and parades, Lisa was a dependable fixture for wherever and whatever her nieces and nephews needed, serving as a loving and gentle reminder of the importance their family will serve in their lives. Lisa always made sure to make her family members felt special on their birthdays by preparing a special meal and cake for each of them. She was the driving force behind the weekly, Sunday dinners at her mother’s house, ensuring that no matter how busy life would get, there is always time to be surround yourself with those that matter most…and good food.

When not caring for others, Lisa made sure to find time to care for herself by relaxing at the beach with her family in Florida, however, her self-care always seemed to be realizing the role she had in making others smile, even if was with small gestures like bringing sunflowers to her nieces to brighten their day when they least expected it but always at a time when they needed it most.

Lisa is survived by her mother, Adele Malie of Youngstown; her siblings, Jim (Chre) Malie, Mark Malie and Carol (Dr. Joseph) DiDomenico; nephews Jimmy Joe Malie and Dr. Patsy Malie and nieces, Jaclyn, Jamie and Jessica DiDomenico.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father, James Malie.

Her presence in our lives not only filled our stomachs with delicious food but filled our hearts with love, gratitude and appreciation for always making those she cared for feel special. As she is welcomed into her final resting place, we are comforted by the fact that the heavenly Father is caring for her in the same manner she lived each and every day of her life here with us. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Lisa’s family.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Lisa M. Malie, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: