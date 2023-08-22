BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Marie Fiffick, 67, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Boardman, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, after a courageous and hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer with her loving family by her side.



Lisa was born on July 8, 1956, to Ulysses “Lease” and Grace “Dolly” Ponzani.

Lisa graduated from Boardman High School in the class of 1974, where she made lifelong friendships. Her ability to connect with others and create enduring bonds was a testament of her caring nature.



Professionally, Lisa found her calling working in the emergency medical service industry for over 30 years. She became a paramedic in the Mahoning County area and also specialized in marketing and public relations. Her compassion and dedication made her a beacon of hope for those in need during their most challenging moments. Lisa most recently worked for Tim O’Neal and Associates as an inside sales support representative, where she retired in November of 2022.



Lisa met David Fiffick while both working as paramedics, becoming partners on the ambulance. They married on July 14, 1989 and spent the next 34 years building the most beautiful life together. Their love for one another was inspiring to all those who knew them. They had two children, Kaitlin and Shawn, who she loved with her whole heart. The bond that Lisa shared with her children was so strong. They cherished every moment they spent together. Her guidance and encouragement has shaped the strong individuals they are today.

In August of 2020, Lisa received her most proud title as “Cha-Cha” when her first grandchild, Penelope, was born. In the next two years, she gained a grandson, Brooks and her second granddaughter, Stella. Those three babies were her entire world and gave her the strength to fight. Every night before bed, she would tell them “Cha-Cha loves you, dream big.”



For Lisa, her family was her everything. Nothing was more special to her than having all of her family together. Lisa had an especially close relationship with her sister, Carolyn, who has been by her side through it all.



Lisa found so much joy in the rhythm of dance and melodies of music. She loved to sing. She loved vacationing to Siesta Key, where she got to experience each of her grandchildren’s first time to the beach this past April. Lisa loved to make memories with those she loved. Those memories are what will help her family and friends move forward as their tomorrow starts without her.



Lisa is survived by her mother, Grace “Dolly” Ponzani; loving husband, David Fiffick; children, Kaitlin (Ryan) Babyak and Shawn (Abby) Fiffick; grandchildren, Penelope and Brooks Babyak and Stella Fiffick; sister, Carolyn (John) Italiano; father-in-law, Edward (Tiki) Fiffick and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-laws nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.



Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Ulysses “Lease” Ponzani; mother-in-law, Barbara Fiffick and brother-in-law, Brian Fiffick.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, August 25, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m, at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman. Please meet directly at church for the Mass.



Lisa’s family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated doctors and nurses at The James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for their unwavering care and support during Lisa’s journey. They also express their appreciation for the exceptional care provided by Central Ohio Hospice team during Lisa’s final days.



The Down syndrome community was close to Lisa’s heart. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lisa’s name to Vail’s Voice, P.O. Box 677, North Lima, OH 44452 or Buddy Up for Life, Inc., 3989 Farber Court, New Albany, OH 43054.



