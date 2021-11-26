Lindsey N. Villanueva, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lindsey N. Villanueva, 34, passed away unexpectedly due to a brain aneurysm peacefully on Sunday, November 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Lindsey was born March 13, 1987 in Phoenix, Arizona, the daughter of Joseph and Carolyn Murrell Sefchik.

Lindsey worked as a preschool teacher at The Learning Tree in McDonald.

She loved children. She was a loving and faithful wife and an amazing mother of five beautiful children. Lindsey always had a smile on her face, a sparkle in her eye, and a witty sense of humor that always kept a smile on the faces of everyone who knew her. She had a remarkable way of bringing people together, and even in her final days, she was still impacting the lives of so many. Lindsey was so giving. She was extremely passionate about raising donations for her annual coat drive for children in need.

She was a member of NorthMar Church.

Lindsey will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, Tony; five beautiful children, Lilliana, Evalise, Lydia, Antonia and Santino; parents, Joseph and Nancy Sefchik, Carolyn Trafficante and Carlo and Amy Trafficante; four sisters, Kerrie (Rick Guerrieri) Sefchik, Kalei (Phil) Hahner, Alissa (Daniel) Hallock and Kara (Gabe) Morgan; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Linda Sefchik and Arlene Morris and Jim Kozak; many loving members of the Villanueva families and numerous loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Bob and Annetta Murrell.

In one last selfless act, Lindsey’s wish was to give life to others through organ donation.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at NorthMar Church, 3855 East Market Street, Warren and again on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the church.

If you wish, donations may be made to the Lindsey Villanueva Memorial at gofundme.com to benefit the Villanueva children.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lindsey N. Villanueva, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 28, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.