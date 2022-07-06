YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Bennett, 37, of Youngstown passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Linda was born August 18, 1985, the daughter of Randall Joseph Bennett, Sr. and Judith Green Demichael.

Linda was a lifelong are resident and attended Chaney High School. She was studying cosmetology at Raphael’s School of Beauty in Niles.

In her spare time, Linda loved spending time with her children. She was an avid Steelers fan. She enjoyed playing bocce for Mount Carmel’s Bocce League and played softball for Mill Creek.

Linda had a unique way of lighting up a room. She was the life of any gathering she attended. To say she had a strong presence would be an understatement. Force of Nature would be a more accurate description. Her light and love will be sorely missed by all that loved her.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her father, Randall Joseph “Big Joe” Bennett, Sr. (Melinda) of Youngstown; three children, Isaiah and Elyssia Gadd of Youngstown and Vito Carchedi of Lowellville; siblings, Randall “Joey” and Josh Bennett, of Youngstown and Samantha, Maggie, Luke, Charlotte and Lincoln Bennett, of Youngstown; aunt, Mary Sanko of Boardman and stepfather, Ralph Demichael of Austintown.

She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Judith Green Demichael; sister, Lisa Marie Bennett and her maternal grandparents, Gwen and Everett Green and Mary Sanko.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, July 9, 2022 from Noon – 2:00 p.m. at Rossi Brothers Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

