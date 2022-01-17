YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Ann Brown was called to her heavenly rest on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Windsor House Liberty Healthcare Center.

Linda was born in Youngstown on April 30, 1957, to Thomas and Ann Williott Brown.



She attended and graduated from the Fairhaven School in Trumbull County. Linda enjoyed her years at school and had many friends. She especially enjoyed attending school dances and Christmas parties with her very special friend Glenn Davis.



Linda travelled across the country with her parents to places like Mt. Rushmore; Washington, DC; Disneyland; the Rose Parade in California and many more. Some of her fondest memories were those when her cousin Diane travelled with them. Her favorite place in California was Knott’s Berry Farm.

Linda enjoyed spending Saturday nights with her mom and her aunts and uncles attending Mass and having dinner together and playing cards. When she moved to Liberty Arms Assisted Living and then to Liberty Healthcare Center, she made friends easily and could be found playing BINGO and making crafts with them.



Linda leaves to cherish her memory her Aunt Helen DiTullio, Aunt Jenni Williott, many cousins and her guardian Chris Conway and his wife Jen. They will all be forever grateful for the joy that Linda brought to their lives.



She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister Patty Ann and many aunts and uncles.



The family would like to thank the staff at Liberty Arms Assisted Living, Liberty Healthcare Center and Chris Conway for the wonderful care they gave to Linda.



Family and friends may call on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church/The Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel at 1155 Turin Avenue in Youngstown from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00am with Rev. Msgr. Michael Cariglio celebrant.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made in memory of Linda to Liberty Healthcare Center Activity Fund or to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.



The family requests that anyone attending please follow proper pandemic protocols.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave, in Boardman.



