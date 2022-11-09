POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lina DeCicco, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Lina was born August 31, 1933, in Mendicino, Italy, the daughter of Raffaelo and Josephina DeCicco Nudo.

She was a seamstress at Moyer and Weatherbee Coats in Youngstown.

Lina enjoyed knitting, crocheting, baking, listening to her favorite Italian shows and talking about the old days. She loved spending time with her family.

Lina leaves to cherish her memory two grandchildren, Gina (John) Haskin and Michelle (Tamer) Erian; three great-grandchildren, Elina and Adam Erian and Ruby Haskin; three siblings, Palmaria Ruffolo, Dominic Nudo and Floreann D’Amato and many loving nieces and nephews.

Her husband, Lucio DeCicco, whom she married February 24, 1957, passed away December 23, 2000.

Besides her husband and parents, Lina was preceded in death by five children, Marta A. DeCicco, Marta Carlomagno, Antonio DeCicco, Beneditto DeCicco and Beneditto DeCicco and five siblings, Mary Michele, Gemma Naccarato, Isabel Rossetti, Victoria Nudo and Victoria Nudo.

Family will receive friends and relatives from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12 at the funeral home.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.