YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian C. Perrine, 66, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Lillian was born November 18, 1955, in Youngstown, daughter of Ernesto Perez and Gloria Nunez Mercado.

Lillian was strong in her Christian faith. She loved to talk about Jesus.

She had the biggest heart and always cared for others before herself. Lilly loved being in the kitchen where she was a great cook and enjoyed serving everyone adding her warm smile with love.

Lillian retired from General Motors after 33 years of service.

In her spare time, she loved to listen to Spanish music and collect vinyl albums.

Lillian will always be remembered lovingly by her parents, Ernesto and Gloria Mercado; two children, James (Jessica) Tressa and Linda Carbon; five grandchildren, Taylor, Carl, Michael, Layla and Mateo; three siblings, Ita Santiago, Nilsa Diaz and Johnny Mercado and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Perrine and brother, Ray Mercado.

Family will receive friends from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by an 11:00 a.m. service.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.