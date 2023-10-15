CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lewis A. Ramos, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 surrounded by his family at his home in Canfield.

He was born on April 20, 1942, in Rincon, Puerto Rico, son of the late Angel Luis and Milagros Ramos.

Lew’s father, Angel Luis, moved to the Youngstown area in 1950 to work in the mills. Lewis, his mother Milagros, and his younger brother David then moved to the area in 1951 to join his father, and the family resided on the East side of Youngstown.

Lewis was a graduate of the East High School Class of 1960 and received a B.S. degree from Youngstown State University in 1966. After graduation, Lew was drafted into the Armed Forces.

He married his wife, the former Judy Ann Labozan, on December 26, 1966. For the next several years, they moved around the country as Lewis was re-assigned to different air bases – Lowry AFB in Denver, Colorado; Vandenburg AFB in Lompoc, California; and Eielson AFB in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Upon his honorable discharge in 1970, they returned to the Youngstown area to raise their family.

Lewis worked at General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant on the assembly line, then as a quality engineer, and then in the materials management department for thirty years, retiring in 2001. He forged many lifetime friendships with fellow co-workers throughout his years at the plant.

Lew had a life-long love of athletics as a participant, coach, and fan. He followed and cheered on the Guardians/Indians and Browns through good and bad times. However, his passion was Youngstown State University athletics. Lewis and Judy were fixtures at every home YSU basketball and football game, and often traveled to see the teams play away. He was a proud supporter of the University and the Athletic program, as well as the Penguin Club. He often was at preseason practices, catching a glimpse of the upcoming season’s action. Lew and Judy attended tailgating and athletic events come rain or shine. Lewis had a love of all things “Youngstown,” and was proud of the varied civic, cultural, economic, and athletic accomplishments of the Mahoning Valley.

Lewis was a lifelong member of St. Christine parish in Youngstown. In his later years, he enjoyed tending to his yard and landscaping, and listening to and watching his favorite sport teams on radio and television.

Lewis was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves his wife of 57 years, Judy; his daughter, Brigitte (Stephan Koknat), of Powell, Ohio; his son, Jason, of Lakewood, Ohio; a granddaughter, Gabrielle Koknat, of Durham, North Carolina; three grandsons, Evan Koknat, of College Station, Texas; Aiden Koknat, of Cincinnati, Ohio; Noah Koknat of Columbus, Ohio; and a brother David (Theodora) of Canfield, Ohio; as well many beloved extended family members, nieces and nephews, and dear friends.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 19, from 5 to 7 p.m., and again on Friday, October 20, from 11 am to 12 pm, followed by a 12 p.m. memorial service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman. Graveside services will immediately follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the YSU Foundation, in memory of Lewis. More information can be found at https://ysufoundation.org/ways-to-give/

