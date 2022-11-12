YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leona E. “Dolly” Mordocco, 79, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, November 5, 2022.

Dolly was born September 18, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony D. and Florence A. Severino Walley.

She was a graduate of Ursuline High School and was a decorator at Wilford and Lee in Naples, Florida for 15 years.

While living in Ohio, Dolly was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown. She was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Naples.

In her spare time, Dolly was an avid shopper, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Dolly will always be remembered lovingly by her daughter, Toni Mordocco, with whom she made her home; son, Dominic Mordocco and wife, Missy; three grandchildren, Carlie Hritz and Mickey and Gianna Mordocco; brother, Bob Walley and wife, Maryann; two sisters, JoAnn Lesnack and Bernadette Walley and many nieces and nephews that she loved.

Her husband, Dominic E. “Mickey” Mordocco whom she married September 19, 1964, passed away June 9, 1994.

Private services will be held and handled by Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home.

The family respectfully requests monetary donations be made in Dolly’s name to the charity near and dear to her heart, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 or www.stjude.org.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.