YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lenny “Thomas” DiTommaso, 89, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 15, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.



Lenny was born in Brier Hill in 1932, later moving to the south side of Youngstown.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1951, where he played football and baseball.

Lenny worked 17 years at Republic Steel and retired as a pipefitter after 28 years at General Motors.

He was a die-hard Browns and Indians fan. He played in the Youngstown Mora League. He loved to play golf.

Lenny served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Aggie (Battista) DiTommaso; his children, Roseanne Olsavsky and Lenny DiTommaso, along with their respective spouses, Tom Olsavsky and Kathleen DiTommaso, who he loved as his own; his beloved grandchildren, Marco, Dominic, Jordan and Brett and his favorite cousin, Jean Pizzoferato. He also leaves an extended family of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert DiTommaso; his mother, Rose (Dionisio) DiTommaso and his brothers, John Thomas and Joe Thomas, who he missed dearly.



Lenny loved nothing more than to have his family around him. It was an honor and privilege to care for him as his health declined over the past several months. He leaves us with a beautiful legacy of love.



Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service.



The family would like to thank all the fantastic people at the Veteran’s Administration, MVI Hospice Care and FirstLight Home Care of the Valley, who made caring for him at home possible and two very special caregivers, Julie Dodson and Barb Gardner.



