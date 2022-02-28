YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Angela Merici Church (formerly Sacred Heart) in Youngstown with Rev. Kevin Peters officiating for Lena Sallaz, 88, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Lena was born December 24, 1933, in Youngstown, daughter of Vincent and Margaret M. Frank Cappelli.

Lena graduated from East High School and was a homemaker.

In her spare time, she enjoyed going to bingo, baking, listening to country music and getting her hair done but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Lena leaves to cherish her memory her six children, Marylou Chinchek, Margaret Anne (Tony) Iamurri, Dale Sallaz, Jr., Rosie Mascarella, Brenda (Rick) Davanzo and Tina (Ben) Mumford; 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; Dale Sallaz, Sr. and two children, Carl Sallaz and Sylvia Frank.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

