Laura Carson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura “Lori” Carson, 57, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born May 5, 1964, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Clarence and Geraldine Willmitch Skidmore.

Laura was a hardworking woman with a heart of gold. She was a critical care nurse at Waccamaw for 18 years, where she became a mentor to many nurses. She loved being a nurse and was a great advocate for her patients and their families. Prior to her illness she had been working with COVID-19 patients.

Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Geralyn (Joseph) DeNiro and Kathy (Michael) Nyalka; her close friend, Mo; six nieces, Nicole DiPiero, Gina DeNiro, Jennifer Junker, Lauren, Jacquelyn and Maureen Nyalka, as well as two great-nieces, Taylor and Riley Junker.

A Celebration of Laura’s life will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m, one hour prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. Masks are required at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

