Larry J. “Moon” Mullins, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry J. Mullins, 65, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:20 a.m. at Mercy Health Youngstown after a brave and long battle with emphysema and COPD.

Larry was born December 20, 1953 to Hillery “Bud” Mullins and Ida Floetta Doran Mullins at North Side Hospital in Youngstown.

He lived locally his entire life, except from 2003 to 2018 when he and his wife, Patti, fulfilled a dream of living in Las Vegas.

Larry, aka “Moon”, graduated from East High School in 1972 and immediately went to work at Youngstown Sheet and Tube until its closing in 1977. In 1978, he went to work as a steelworker in various departments at Copperweld Steel (CSC) until 2000, when that plant also shut down.

Larry and Patti (Piechock) were married April 24, 1976 and spent 43 wonderful and glorious special and fun-filled years together. They were forever best friends, were together constantly and cherished every moment of time they had together.

He was the very proud uncle of 31 nieces and nephews, 40 great-nieces and great-nephews and a great-great-niece and great-great-nephew, who adored and loved him with all their hearts. Christopher M. Mullins and Jamie L. Evers were his beloved Godchildren.

Larry and Patti loved their dogs and had one, two or three dogs their entire married life and they were treated more like children than animals. They all brought Larry and Patti so much joy and happiness.

He is survived by his beloved and broken-hearted wife, Patti and his best buddy, Bruiser. He also leaves behind three sisters, Shelby Jeanne (Frank) Peachock of Weathersfield, Donna (Bill) Tidswell of Poland and Debbie (Mike) Ciccolelli of Campbell; three brothers, Bob (Theresa) Mullins of Chicago, Illinois, David Mullins of Niles and Michael “Steve” (Darla) Mullins of Boardman; sister-in-law, Judy (Mike) Vadas of Canfield and brother-in-law, Michael Piechock of Boardman.

He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Jamie Lea Mullins; his parents, Bud and Ida Mullins; his brothers, Ronnie and James “Buddy” Mullins; in-laws, Patrick and Ann Piechock and his niece, Nikki Jenkins.

Larry was so special and truly everything to everybody and will be missed forever and always.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Friends may call on Monday, December 9 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Larry’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 10 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.