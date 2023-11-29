LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kristine Marie (Heban) Carchedi joined the angels suddenly and unexpectedly at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown on Monday evening, November 27, 2023, surrounded by her family and their undying love.

Krissy arrived as a special “surprise” on December 14, 1969 in Youngstown, Ohio to John and Mary Piccirillo Heban who adored, cherished and truth be told, spoiled her.

She was a 1988 graduate of Lowellville High School and a 1993 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Youngstown State University obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. She went on to further her education at YSU, receiving her Master’s Degree in Counseling a few years later.

With an indomitable spirit and passion to help children and young adults, Krissy began her distinguished career as a licensed professional clinical counselor at Comprehensive Psychology in Boardman, later transitioning to Greentree Counseling in Warren.

Respected, loved and admired by clients and co-workers alike, she became a co-owner of Greentree in 2019. Out of her many professional achievements in life, becoming the partner of Melissa Montgomery in that business was truly the accomplishment of which she was most proud.

Krissy married Michael Carchedi on September 6, 2003 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville. Both were deeply humbled and grateful that His Holiness, St. John-Paul II bestowed a Papal Blessing on their union. She was Michael’s one true love and soulmate.

She enjoyed long walks with her precious “fur” baby, Burro; family gatherings, especially during the holidays; summers spent in her sister’s pool and on her brother’s boat, as well as attending the sporting events of her great-nieces and great-nephews.



Krissy took tremendous pride and care in decorating her new home and could find humor in any situation. Family and friends delighted in hearing her special, one-of-a-kind laugh which seemed to come from her whole heart and soul. It was infectious and will echo in their minds and hearts into eternity.

Left to love her forever, is her husband of 20 years, Michael Carchedi of Poland. Also left to cherish her memory and grieve her passing are her brother, John (Valerie) Heban of North Canton; sister, Doreen (Bill) Mills of Lowellville; brother-in-law, Glenn Kerr of North Canton; father-in-law, Vito Carchedi, Sr. and brother-in-law, Vito Carchedi, Jr., both of Lowellville; best friend and sister from another mother, Angel McLaughlin; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family and friends too numerous to mention, as well as co-workers that she loved and cherished.

Krissy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Heban; her sister, Kathleen Kerr; sister-in-law; Kim Iudiciani and her beloved toy poodle, Burro.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville. Please meet directly at the church for the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests monetary donations be made in Krissy’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

