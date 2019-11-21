Kimberly Iudiciani, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly Iudiciani, 49, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Kimberly was born January 1, 1970, in Youngstown, the daughter of Vito and Elaine (Plesac) Carchedi.

She was a 1988 graduate of Lowellville High School and was the former owner/operator of Carchedi’s Restaurant.

Kimberly was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church.

In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards and going to casinos.

Kimberly will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, Robert Iudiciani, whom she married September 21, 1991; son, Joseph Iudiciani; father, Vito Carchedi; stepmother, Mary Picchiottino; mother-in-law, Virginia Iudiciani; two brothers, Vito Carchedi and Michael (Chrissy) Carchedi; nephew, Vito Carchedi and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elaine Carchedi; father-in-law, Babe Iudiciani and paternal grandparents, Joseph and Irma Carchedi.

Friends and family may call from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 131 E. Wood Street in Lowellville.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Kimberly’s family.