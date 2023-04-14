YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth R. Mihin, 81, passed away peacefully at home early Friday morning, March 31, 2023, with his family by his side.

Kenny was born on August 28, 1941, in Youngstown, the son of Stephen and Yolanda (Hatalasky) Mihin.

He was a 1959 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

He worked a 42 year career as a heavy equipment operator for Heckett MultiServe.

Kenny faithfully served three years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Fort Knox, Kentucky.

He enjoyed golfing, watching sports and going to many beaches along the east coast, especially Myrtle Beach with his family. He will be remembered for his witty personality, the many “Kennyisms” he had and will always be thought of when anyone hears the whistling Andy Griffith theme song which was one of his favorites.

Kenny will be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Marilyn Strichek, whom he married April 1, 1967; three children, Sherry (John Beshara) Weaver, Lori Mihin and Christopher (Amy) Mihin; four grandchildren, Corey and Jacob Weaver and Jackson and Marleanna Mihin; two sisters, Carol Klempay and Audrey Pinciaro; four sisters-in-law, Kathleen Mihin, Louise Strichek, Cheryl Strichek and Delia Mihin and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by four brothers, Lonnie, Richard, Stephen and Robert Mihin; three sisters-in-law, Carolyn Mihin, Marian Strichek and Deanna Strichek and five brothers-in-law, Michael Klempay, Michael Pinciaro, Edward, Donald and Gregory Strichek.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at St. Matthias Church at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish celebrated by Rev. John Jerek. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the Mihin family would like to ask all who loved Kenny to consider a donation to Mercy Health’s Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Suite A, Girard, OH 44420.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

