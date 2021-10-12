Kathy J. Randall, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy J. Randall, 70, passed away early Saturday morning, October 9, 2021.

Kathy was born January 11, 1951, in Youngstown, the daughter Joseph and Catherine (Albeter) Liptak.

She was a homemaker. Kathy was an avid bowler and dart player, playing in various local leagues. She enjoyed going to the family cottage at Geneva-on-the-Lake.

Besides her husband, Dennis Randall, whom she married September 22, 1973, she will always be remembered lovingly by her three children, Tracy Randall, Nicole Williams and Dennis Randall; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Brandon and Taylor Randall and Mary Williams; two sisters, Margaret “Peggy” James and Donna Philibin and her dog, Lily.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Mary Louise Liptak and Josephine McComb.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text and email or by visiting the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

