Kathleen “Vanie” Kerr, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen “Vanie” Kerr, 89, of North Lima passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Kathleen was born April 18, 1931 in Youngstown. She remained a lifelong resident of the area.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Kerr; daughter, Debbie (Patrick) of California and son, David of Youngstown. They were the loves of her life.

Kathleen believed in the power of prayer. She took great comfort in the belief she would be reunited with them someday.

Kathleen is survived by three grandchildren of Youngstown; two nephews, Mark and Paul of Chicago and niece, Michele of Kansas City.

Kathleen retired from an optical firm in Youngstown.

She spent retirement enjoying movies. She was the biggest fan of the soap opera, General Hospital. She loved animals and had many spoiled dogs over her lifetime. She enjoyed the companionship of her friends. She particularly appreciated the support of her caregivers.

Kathleen will be missed.

Due to the current health crisis, a private interment will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Due to the current health crisis, a private interment will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

