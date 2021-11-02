Kathleen Mahalko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributess) – Kathleen Mahalko, 78, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 23, 2021.

Kathleen was born November 19, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of John S. and Mary Louise (Yavorcik) Mahalko.

She was a 1960 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and a 1971 graduate of the Youngstown State University School of Nursing. She then graduated from the Allegheny General Hospital Emergency, Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Program.

She worked as a nurse manager for the Youngstown Osteopathic Outpatient Surgical Department.

Kathleen has a passion for animals, especially having treats readily available for her neighborhood canines. She was a part of the 7th Ward Citizen’s Coalition. She enjoyed watching all sports, especially following the Ohio State Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Golden State Warriors.

Kathleen is survived by her three cousins, Eileen Friedman, James C. Yavorcik and Donald Yavorcik.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents.

Private services were held for Kathleen.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral on South Avenue in Boardman.

