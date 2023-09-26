YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen M. Loree was called home to her Lord early Monday morning, September 25, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

Kathleen was born June 21, 1951, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Caroline (Bedford) Salreno.

Kathleen retired as a receptionist at the Humility House.

In her spare time, Kathy enjoyed crafting and cooking for family and friends. She had an angelic voice and loved to sing, singing in a quartet with her two sisters and friend.

Kathleen was a member of Youngstown Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. Her voice and faith exuded joy and Christ’s love upon everyone she knew. Her greatest joy and love are her grandchildren.

Her husband, Stephen J. Loree, whom she married April 20, 1974, passed away January 8, 2022.

Kathleen will always be remembered lovingly by her two daughters, Marie (Tony) Mariano and Michele (Jason) Cummings; eight grandchildren, Nicholas, Vincent, Jocelyn and Mallarie Mariano and Austin, Alexander, Aidan and Abigail Cummings; three siblings, Sharon (Jim) Moore, Rick Salreno and Carolyn (Ken) Hitzler; sister-in-law, Veronica Salreno and several loving nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Kathleen was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Salreno.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2023, followed by a 1:00 p.m. service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman celebrated by her son-in-law, Jason Cummings.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the Inn at Christine Valley for the care given to their mom.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

Kathy was intentional with sharing her faith in Jesus with everyone she met. “For I fully expect and hope that I will never be ashamed, but that I will continue to be bold for Christ, as I have been in the past. And I trust that my life will bring honor to Christ, whether I live or die. For to me, living means living for Christ, and dying is even better.” Philippians 1:20-21 NLT

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.