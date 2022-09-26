YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Robertson, 73 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.



She was born on April 28, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of late Deloris McNutt.



Kathleen was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Youngstown.

She enjoyed spending time with family, going to bingo and she loved making afghan blankets for her friends and family.



Kathleen leaves to cherish her memory to her children, Christine Belasco, Gary Robertson, Joy Robertson and James Robertson. She will be deeply missed by her 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She also leaves behind her siblings, Jeff (Debbie) Kirk, Linda McNutt and Julie Smart.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at St. Angela Merici (Sacred Heart) Church.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.Rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Kathleen’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.