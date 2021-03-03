Karla D. Feltner, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 24, 1952, Karla Deborah Boerio Feltner, 68, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 27 with her loving daughter, Angela, by her side.

Karla was the second child of Lawrence Boerio and Nettie Klein Boerio and was raised in Poland, Ohio from the age of three.

She graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1972, a proud and dedicated member of the award-winning Poland Seminary High School Concert Band, winners of Ohio State Band Competition’s highest award, a “Number 1” rating in 1972. Karla was most proud of being a part of this rare and prestigious achievement. Karla’s choice of instrument was the sweet sound of the clarinet.

Karla was preceded in death by her parents and leaves behind her two loving and lovely daughters, Angela Laughner of Lowellville, Ohio and Melissa Feltner Hager of Bristol, Virginia; her most precious grandchildren, Amber Kinsey of Youngstown, John Schatschneider of the Cleveland, Ohio area and Iva Hager of Youngstown and her loving brothers and sisters, Larry L Boerio of Sacramento, California, Daniel M Boerio of Poland, Ohio, Victor J Boerio (wife, Betty) of Boardman, Ohio and Darlene D. Boerio of Poland, Ohio.

Karla was a special and unique blessing to all her family and friends. Anyone who knew her, knew how throughout her life she rose up time and again to work to meet her developmental challenges. She never gave up, no matter the odds, no matter the setbacks, she always tried again and again and again! As she progressed along the way, she could beam a look of satisfaction, pride and simple wonder that drew you in and tugged at your heart for the pure joy she exuded. Her incredible smile and wonderful countenance would “light up” any room and warm the heart of all around her at such times, no matter what had come before. She was special!

Having enjoyed being in the Campfire Girls program as a child, she became a Bluebird leader for the local group in which she had enrolled her daughters. This is one of her daughter Melissa’s fondest memories. Her daughters, Angela and Melissa and granddaughters, Amber and Iva, were of huge enjoyment and wonderment for her. Hearing that any of them were coming to visit her made her day and her anticipation of these visits was quite palpable.

Throughout her life Karla enjoyed playing various card games with family and others. She could also be found enjoying an intense game of Solitaire many times, as well. She loved visiting her friends, going out dinner with them and family and was quite the cook. She enjoyed cooking for others and many greatly enjoyed her culinary efforts.

Karla started journaling at a young age when journaling was not yet “a thing”. She continued to find much joy in recording the comings and goings of her life for many years. She had a special cat, “Muff Muff”, a constant companion who stuck by her through “thick and thin”. Karla took delight in the simple things in life and these motivated her throughout her time with us. Karla really enjoyed taking and viewing pictures at any opportunity – these were a great source of joy and satisfaction for her. She “lit up” like a light bulb viewing pictures but especially when she saw pictures of her two daughters and two granddaughters and cherished all family photos. All the family and her friends recall her wonder sense of humor Karla. Her laughter and smile were infectious and precious to experience

Simply put, Karla took great joy in life from the straightforward and down-to earth activities that many of us take for granted. These things captivated and inspired her to make the best of a life with developmental challenges that she had to face and persevere. And persevere she did! We are all the better and much blessed to have had the opportunity to share in Karla’s life. It is an inspiration that can provide a wonderful reminder to cherish the preciousness of life, each moment and all those around us.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 4 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by services at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask at both the funeral home and church. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences Karla’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.