BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen J. Kihm, 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2023.



Karen was born in Youngstown on March 8, 1947, the daughter of James E. and Margaret Cichon Borman.



Karen was a graduate of Mooney High School. She then went on to obtain her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work.

Karen worked as a social worker and retired from Parkview Counseling Center in Youngstown.



Karen was a member of the St. Anne Mother of God Sisterhood.

Karen loved to cook, bake and doing crafts. She loved her family and spending time with them.



Karen is survived by her husband, Russell E. Kihm; two daughters, Christina Poloski and Karilyn (Rocco) Catanzariti; three granddaughters, Jessica Smelter, Jami Laskay and Aria Skylar Catanzariti; two great-granddaughters, Iris Laskey and Seraphina Taylor; brother, John Poorman and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by son, James E. Poorman and a brother, Very Rev. Cannon Father James Poorman.



A Panakhyda service will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 5:00 p.m., with calling hours to follow until 7:00 p.m., at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



A Divine Liturgy will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Ukrainian Church in Austintown. Please meet directly at church. A luncheon will be held in her name in the church social hall immediately following.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Karen J. Kihm, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.