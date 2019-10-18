Karen D. Bass, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be funeral services at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers, for Karen D. Bass, 47, who passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Karen was born January 11, 1972, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of S. Michael and Patricia (Kovalesky) Grzebienowski.

She was formerly employed at Burlington Coat Factory.

Karen was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church.

In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, fishing and bird watching but her greatest joy was being a wife and mother.

Karen will always be remembered lovingly by her parents; husband, Terry Bass; three children, Hannah, Stephanie and Dominic Bass; sister, Angela (Kraig) Barth; nieces and nephews, Karlee (Chris) Humphreys, Kraig, Alex and Ashlee Barth, Justin (Kelly), Gary, Jr. (Kaylyn), Garrett and Gregory Bass and Jamie Pekarcik and great-nephews, Weston Bass, Ethan Humphreys, and Dakota Pekarcik and many friends.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

