Justine (Ula) Keller, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Justine (Ula) Keller, was born on July 3, 1990, in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was the daughter of Joann and Ron Russo and Bob Ula.

She married the love of her life, Corey Keller, on August 12, 2017 and was the proud fur mom to Tilly Rose.

Justine battled Ewing Sarcoma for over 16 years and was an advocate for Childhood Cancer Awareness. She was a huge supporter of Relay For Life, leading Team Justine for 5 years, raising over $40,000 for cancer research.



She had a special place in her heart for helping children and adults with disabilities, volunteering and working for various organizations throughout the area. She worked as a pharmacy tech at Walgreens in Boardman.



She was the best sister ever, to Tristan (Kolt) Codner, Rocky (Melissa) Russo, Margaret (Mike) DeNiro, Marie (Jared) Rupert, Melissa Russo (John Ervin), Michael (Lauren) Keller and “BEST AUNT EVER!” to Andrew Codner, Ronni Russo, Dominic, Carmen and Julianna DeNiro, Gavin and Logan Rupert, Gianna, Johnny and Katie Ervin and Mila G. Keller.

She was the best at blanket forts, glow in-the-dark dance parties and family vacations to the Outer Banks!



She was preceded in death by grandparents, Reed and Jean Booher,

Rocco and Ann Russo, Steve Balas and her beloved step-dad, Ron “Ronoodle” Russo.



Calling hours will be held Friday, December 20, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road in Canfield.



In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Friends of Justine Ula Keller Fund at any Home Savings and Loan location.

Justine, Corey and their family would like to thank the staff at University Hospital of Cleveland, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Hospice of the Valley for caring for Justine for so many years.



Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Justine’s family.



“AT THE END OF THE DAY, ALL YOU NEED IS HOPE AND STRENGTH. HOPE THAT IT WILL GET BETTER AND STRENGTH TO HOLD ON UNTIL IT DOES.”

