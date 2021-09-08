Justin Patrick Durkin, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Justin Patrick Durkin, Sr., 44, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Justin was born on July 15, 1977, in Youngstown, the son of James P. Durkin and Cheryl (Bernat) Durkin.



Justin graduated from Youngstown Chaney High School in 1995. Justin was a graduate of the Wendelstedt Umpire School in Daytona Beach, Florida.

After working as a professional umpire in the New York-Penn League, Justin returned to the area to follow in his father’s footsteps as a Youngstown firefighter. Justin was most recently employed as an agent with American Income Insurance Company.



Justin was an avid sports fan who loved Ohio State football, the Philadelphia Eagles and any team that any member of his family was playing for or coaching. He spent much of his time coaching youth soccer, baseball and football for his children, niece and nephews, as well as umpiring for many youth leagues. Justin loved his family and friends and had the biggest personality. He was loud, funny, had the greatest smile, and gave the best hugs. It was impossible to walk away from him without laughing or smiling.



Justin leaves to cherish his memory his children, Justin, Leah and Jordan Durkin and Kayley Scurti; his parents, James Durkin and Cheryl Durkin; his brother, Phillip Durkin; his sisters, Dawn Schneider and Lesley Durkin; his niece and nephews, Kane Durkin, Halle and Jake Schneider and Derrek Durkin and his girlfriend, Erin McKinney and her daughter, Gia.

Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dr. Donald and Millicent Bernat and Michael and Ida Durkin.



Justin will be missed and remembered by all who knew him.



Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by a 6:00 p.m. service.



Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Justin’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Justin P. Durkin, Sr., please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.