NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Crowley, 80, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

Judi was born November 5, 1941, in Solon, Ohio, daughter to Adam and Eileen Berens and sister to Paul.



Judi worked hard all of her life and instilled that work ethic in her daughters and grandsons whom she loved fiercely. Judi also loved reading, her dogs, seeing plays and live music with family and friends and her Cleveland Indians and Browns. She was unofficial scorekeeper for her grandsons’ baseball teams and could be found at every game with her scorebook and her camp chair. She never missed a game, tournament trip or school concert or function. Her pride in her children and grandchildren was unending.



Judi is survived by her daughters, Amy Keller and Susan Crowley; her nephews, Corey Keller and Michael Keller; daughter-in-law, Lauren Keller; great-granddaughters, Mila Grace and Laila Faith and niece, Elizabeth Donahue.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Eileen Berens; brother, Paul Berens and niece, Pamala Naber.



The family will have a private ceremony at a date yet to be determined.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



In lieu of flowers or gifts to the family, please consider making donations in Judi’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

