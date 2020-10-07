Juanita Torres-Colindres, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita Torres-Colindres, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Juanita was born October 23, 1932, in Puerto Rico.

She worked for Textile Processing Service.

Juanita was a member of Church of God in Christ and was very devout in praising and worshiping her Lord.

She enjoyed watching television.

Juanita is survived by six nieces, Carmen Montgomery, Mary Bertman, Elita Paris, Minelba Schwaltz, Claudia Boatwright and Mary Ann Paris and nephew, Francisco Paris.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and nephew, Joseph Paris.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 10, 2020, followed by a 10:00 a.m., funeral service at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

