Juana Villanueva, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Juana Villanueva, 91, who passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 with her family by her side.

Juana was born March 13, 1929 in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Candelario Vasquez and Anselma Pintado.

She was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at Sta. Rosa de Lima.

Her husband, Santiago Villanueva, whom she married June 20, 1953, passed away December 2, 2019.

Juana will be remembered lovingly by her five children, Roberto (Milagro) Villanueva, Antonio (Diane) Villanueva, Evelyn (John) Holovatyk, Lucy Seidita and Milagro (Brian) Brunink; ten grandchildren, Robert (Danielle) Villanueva, Eydie (Brady) Mathews, Tony (Lindsey) Villanueva, Ashley Villanueva, Alexia Holovatyk, Ariel Holovatyk (Nick Klacik), Kelci Holovatyk, Kimberly Seidita, Carl Seidita II and Schuylar Brunink and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband and parents, Juana was preceded in death by four brothers and sisters, Felicita DeValle, Emilio, Basilia and Benjamin Vasquez.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Juana’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 26, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.