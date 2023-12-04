NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) —Juan Rios-Soto, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 2, 2023.



He was born on August 12, 1946, in Mayquez, Puerto Rico, the son of Juan Rios, Sr. and Felicita Soto.



Juan was a graduate of East High School and Youngstown State University, and he received a degree in nursing.

He worked for Harbour Lights, International Red Cross, and Americore.



In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, volunteering and dancing. He was one of the founders of OCCHA. His greatest joy was spending time with his family who were very important to him.



Juan will always be remembered lovingly by six nieces and nephews, Stacey, Leila, Lancio, Melio, Alina, and Arielle; six great-nieces and great-nephews; and two brothers, Edward (Mary Jo) Rios, and Manuel (Julia) Rios.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Aaron Merriweather; and brother, Fermin Rios.



Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 8, 2023, followed by an 11:00 a.m. service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.



