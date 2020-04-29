Juan Gonzalez, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juan Gonzalez, Sr., 93, passed away early Monday morning, April 20, 2020.

Juan was born January 25, 1927 in Naranjito, Puerto Rico, the son of Alejo Gonzalez and Frutuosa Lopez.

Juan retired in June of 1977 from LTV Steel, formerly the Youngstown Sheet and Tube.

He was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Sta. Rosa de Lima Church.

He enjoyed walking, gardening and growing roses.

Juan will always be remembered lovingly by his four children: sons, Juan Gonzalez, Jr. of Youngstown, Joseph (Susan) Gonzalez of Las Vegas, Nevada and Angel A. Gonzalez of Youngstown and his daughter, Christina (Martin, Sr.) Hernandez of Austintown; four grandchildren, Shawn Michael Gonzalez, Juan Gonzalez II, Martin A. Hernandez, Jr. and Jeniffer M. Hernandez and 15 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers and several loving nieces and nephews.

A private service was held for the family. A public celebration of Juan’s life will be celebrated at a future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email



Also, we would like to thank the employees and staff of Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, 1899 W. Garfield Road, Columbiana, OH 44408 for care and attention that they gave to our Pops, which was greatly appreciated.

