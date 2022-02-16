AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Hull, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Joyce was born September 13, 1935 in Youngstown, the daughter of Curvella and Helen (Robinson) Buckner.

Joyce was retired from Giant Eagle.

She was a member of St. Christine Church.

Joyce shared her time by volunteering. She volunteered at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Ronald McDonald House for ten years and served on the board for seven years. Joyce was also affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital for 20 years. She was a member of the Red Hat’s and Gaelic Society and Knights of Columbus AOTT McNally Council.

Joyce will always be remembered lovingly by her four children, Ray (Gina) Hull, Phyllis (Gary) Hensperger, Michael (Gayle) Hull and Kathy Cain; ten grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Judith Buckner; brother, Fred Buckner and daughter-in-law, Joyce Hull.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Hull; son-in-law, Robert Cain and two brothers, Richard and James Buckner.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by an 11:30 a.m. prayer service.

