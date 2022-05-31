STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine A. Kostelnak, 94, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Josephine was born March 20, 1928 in Struthers, the daughter of Nicholas and Mary Gentile Quattro.

Josephine worked as a supervisor at Columbus Cleaning Services.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior St. Nicholas Church, it’s Altar and Rosary Society, and St. Anthony Women’s Auxiliary.

In her spare time, Josephine enjoyed casino trips to play video poker and slot machines, playing the lottery, bingo, bowling in a league with her sisters, cooking for her family, polka music and family vacations.

Her husband John F. Kostelnak, Jr. whom she married July 29, 1950, passed away January 22, 2005.

Josephine will always be remembered lovingly by her three daughters, Debbie (Jerry) Dimoff, Patty (Steve) Raseta and Doreen (Dan) Fox; son, John Kostelnak, with whom she made her home; grandchildren, Stacie (Joe) Belyusar, Allison Dimoff, Geno (Beth) Raseta, Danny (Caitlin) Fox, Mark (Carly) Raseta, David (Catherine) Fox, Johnny Kostelnak IV, Nicki (fiancé Madi) Kostelnak, Tony Kostelnak and Teagan Kostelnak; great-grandchildren, Grace, Johnny, Audrey, Kayla, AJ, Olivia and Rosalie, Maddox, Maverick, Alex, Lawrence and Evelyn Josephine; siblings, Julie Visingardi, Helen Morocco and Tony and Mitzi Quattro; aunt, Eleanor Gentile;and many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by grandson, Steve Dimoff; siblings and their spouses; Jimmy Quattro, Lucy (James) Damico, Ann (Joe) Van Oudenhove, Jennie (Tony) Domico, Laura (Louie) George, Frank (Carmel) Quattro, Anne Quattro, Jimmy Visingardi and Anthony Morocco.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Christ Our Savior Parish St. Nicholas Church in Struthers

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Vince Ricchiuti and N.E.O. Urology for the kind and compassionate care shown to Josephine.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Josephine A. Kostelnak, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday June 1, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.