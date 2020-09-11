Josetta A. “Chookie” Ciambotti, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josetta A. “Chookie” Ciambotti, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a two and a half year battle with leukemia and breast cancer. She fought with tremendous inner fortitude, strength, love and faith just as she lived her life.

Josetta was born June 25, 1929 in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony and Lucille (Pinto) Vitullo. She was born and raised on the Southside of Youngstown and graduated from South High School in 1947.

Josetta worked in the camera department at Sears and Roebuck in the Uptown and then went on to work at the Boulevard Tavern for 65 years, retiring in April of 2015 when the tavern closed.

She was a member of St. Dominic Church. Her husband, James V. Ciambotti Sr., whom she married on October 15, 1966 at St. Dominic Church, passed away January 31, 1994.

She was an avid sports lover. Josetta’s greatest hobby was following major league baseball, especially the Cleveland Indians and passed that passion on to her son. She also was an avid Notre Dame fan. She played softball in local sandlots and bowled in many leagues.

Josetta will always be remembered lovingly by her son, Jim (Gina) Ciambotti; grandson, Santino and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brother, John Vitullo, who passed away December 12, 2014.

Calling hours will be held from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue in Youngstown. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Chris Economus, The Blood and Cancer Center, St. Elizabeth Oncology, Shepherd of the Valley-Howland, and Harbor Light Hospice for the kind, compassionate and loving care shown to Josetta. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to view this tribute and send condolences to Josetta’s family.

