Josephine Gorvet, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine “Tootsie” “Nana” Pisano Gorvet, 91, passed away peacefully late Friday night, May 7, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Josephine was born February 14, 1930 in Freedom, Pennsylvania, to parents Carmelo “Charles” Pisano and Esther (Frazzini) Cercone.

She graduated from Freedom High School in 1948.

She moved to Youngstown when she fell in love and married Bernard W. Gorvet in 1950. They were happily married until his passing February 2, 1968.

Josephine then began her career as a librarian for the Youngstown City Schools at Jackson Elementary. She enjoyed reading books to all her students and all the lifelong friendships she made while working there.

Though petite in size, she was a strong woman until the very end. She overcame any illness or adversity she faced in life, including being a breast cancer survivor for over 50 years and beat COVID-19 last year.

You could always find Nana in the kitchen cooking up a meal, whether it was Sunday dinner or a holiday feast, there was never an occasion too small and everyone who came left with a full stomach.

She is survived by her two sons, Bernard “Brusha” Gorvet and Anthony “Tony” (Pam) Gorvet; her six grandchildren, Christy Liber, Sandi Gorvet, Candace (Paul) Wanat, Bernie Gorvet, Marc Gorvet and Marissa Gorvet; five great-grandchildren, Victoria, Jacob, Luke, Clara and Anthony; a brother, Chester Cercone and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son,; Robert Gorvet; sisters, Pauline Biroscak and Angeline “Ginger” Secre and brother, Richard Borneo.

The family would like to thank Ed and Diane Reese and the entire staff at Briarfield Manor, especially Angie and Sarah and all her Hospice caregivers for their kind and attentive care.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Josephine at St. Christine Church in Youngstown on Thursday May 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Please meet directly at church for Mass.



Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask at both the funeral home and church. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects.

