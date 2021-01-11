Josephine “Bebe” Nicora, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine “Bebe” (Field) Nicora, 92 years of age, was born in Youngstown on August 15, 1928 to John and Katie Fill. She passed Friday, January 8, 2021. Her desire to be surrounded by her family was fulfilled when she peacefully passed with her family by her side. Through her will and strength and the holy spirit, her passing was both beautiful and spiritually divine.

A remarkable story that will forever fill the hearts of her family.

She was a South High School graduate, lived in New York City for a short time and after marrying her husband, Alexander Nicora, in 1952, they resided in Boardman. At age 67, she moved to Florida where she lived for 25 years and recently moved back home.

Josephine kept her Ukrainian traditions and was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Byzantine Catholic Church where she was baptized, made her first communion and was married.

She worked at the A&P until she started her family and after her four children were grown, she went back to work for Cloth World in Struthers. She loved working there and was able to use her talents and knowledge of sewing. She made several things for the church including priest vestments, Blessed Mother and Joseph attire for the Christmas Eve procession and restoring the wedding crowns. She also made traditional Ukrainian dance performance outfits for her grandchildren, pysanky and her family’s most requested foods of pyrohy, stuffed cabbage, kolachi and paska.

She was a very hardworking, humble, dependable, organized, helpful and giving person and was always there for anyone in need. Her talents were many. She was a good cook and baker and loved goodies. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and children. She golfed, loved playing Scrabble often, going to stage plays and watching musicals. She truly had a love for the arts including painting, crafts, sewing, and crocheting. She was eager to master some not so common projects like upholstering furniture, sewing wedding dresses for two of her daughters, baptismal outfit and several dance costumes for her daughters’ dance competitions. She gifted many other things that she made like clothing, crafts, and afghans to family and friends. She entered many things into the Canfield Fair and received several blue ribbons.

Her children include, Alexis Nicora, Sandra Nicora, Debbie Patoray (Dave) and Joseph Nicora; grandchildren, Joseph Patoray (Heather), Michael Patoray (Chelsea), Christine Kuhns (Jarett), Noah Patoray (Kailey), Anna Patoray, Nicholas Patoray, Douglas Doidge and Kaitie Horn (David) and great-grandchildren, Claire, Alexander and Joy Kuhns, Adrian and Winnie Patoray, Lochlan and Keaton Patoray and Levin, Vaughn and Clara Horn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Alex of 37 years and siblings, twin brother, Joseph Field, John Field, Mike Field, Mary Montmore, Sophie Field, Winnie Barbato and Millie Dedo.

Friends may call on Thursday, January 14 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A Funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Byzantine Catholic Church, 526 West Rayen Avenue in Youngstown, officiated by Fr. Lubomir Zhybak, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021 and everyone is asked to meet directly at the church.

Internment will follow immediately after church at Calvary Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask at both the funeral home and church. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Josephine’s family.

