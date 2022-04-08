YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine A. Croutch, 93, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 8, 2022.



Josephine was born December 11, 1928 in Youngstown, the daughter of Everesto and Mary Silak Garcia.



Josephine was employed as the head cook at I.T.A.M. Post 3 for over 20 years.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, especially pasta dinners for her family, gardening and needlepoint but her greatest joy was spending time at home with her family, especially her grandchildren.



She was a member of St. Christine Church.



Her husband, Robert L. Croutch, whom she married April 19, 1947, passed away March 1, 2006.



Josephine will always be remembered lovingly by her four children, Kenneth (Nancy) Croutch of Austintown, Robert Croutch of Youngstown, David (Cari) Croutch of Boardman and Mary Beth (David) Stana of Youngstown; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Marie Manes of Youngstown; son-in-law, Rocco Ferreri; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and her beloved dog, Daisy.



Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Ferreri; grandson, Ronald “Ronnie” Croutch and brother, Anthony “Babe” Garcia.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 12, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, April 13, 11:00 a.m., at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue in Youngstown. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church for Mass.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to extend condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Josephine A. Croutch, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 10 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.