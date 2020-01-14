Joseph Tomaskevitch, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Tomaskevitch, 85, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Jefferson, Indiana.

Joseph was born October 24, 1934 in Olyphant, Pennsylvania, the son of Peter and Mary Tomaskevitch.

He worked for 25 years as a flare mechanic with General Electric.

He was a devout Christian and an avid sports fan, particularly of the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joseph is survived by his two sons, Joseph (Sharon) Tomaskevitch, Jr. of Moorpark, California and James (Liberty) Tomaskevitch of Jeffersonville, Indiana; a granddaughter Tabatha and sister, Irene Cherno.

Besides his wife, the former Jean Marie Margetko, whom he married in 1957, Joseph was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Peter, William and John Tomaskevitch.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Nativity of Christ Orthodox Church, 727 Miller Street, Youngstown, followed by a 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Joseph’s family.

