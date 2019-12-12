Joseph Malie, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Malie, 79, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Joseph was born November 19, 1940 in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Mary (Galose) Malie.

Joseph was a teacher for six years and then went on to become a guidance counselor and career educator for 40 years in the Youngstown City School System. Upon his retirement from Youngstown City Schools, Joseph went on to work as a counselor at Eagle Heights Academy for eight years.

He was a member of St. Dominic Church.

In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, being outdoors and playing racquetball but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Joseph will always be remembered lovingly by his wife of 55 years, the former Portia Flickinger; four children, Anthony Malie, Amanda (Frank, Jr.) Scrocco and granddaughter, Malana, Susan (Duane) Watkins and granddaughters, Martisse and Delaney Watkins and deceased son, David Malie; daughter-in-law, Courtney Clementi and grandchildren, Bella, Jacob and Lucia Clementi and sister-in-law, Adella Malie.

Besides his parents and son, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Malie.

Family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Dominic Church, 77 Lucius Avenue in Youngstown. Please meet directly at the church.

Joseph was in the habit of giving money directly to homeless people he encountered. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a homeless person.

