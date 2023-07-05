BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. Salreno, 66, passed away peacefully, at home in his wife’s loving arms, on Thursday, June 29, 2023, after suffering a long series of illnesses.



He was born on October 4, 1956, the son of Joseph and Caroline Bedford Salreno.

As a young man he boxed Golden Gloves and was Champion two times.



He was a Navy Corpsman from 1983 to 1989.



Joseph worked for the City of Youngstown for 30 years until retirement on November 21, 2022.

He married Veronica L. Lowe on September 16, 1992 and would have celebrated their 32 anniversary this year.

His favorite thing to do was to ride his Harley. He and Veronica took many trips across the country for many years.



He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Veronica; daughter, Kelly Salreno; three sisters, Sharon Moore (Jim), Kathy Loree (Steve) and Carolyn Hitzler (Kenney); brother, Richard Salreno; two stepchildren, Kerri Dixon and Eric Chance (Becky); eight grandchildren; one great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved him.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents and his brother-in-law, Steve.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023 followed by a 7:00 p.m. memorial service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



