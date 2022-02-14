POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph L. Nudo, 90, passed away peacefully Monday, February 7, 2022 surrounded by his family.



Joe was born February 3, 1932, in Youngstown, the son of Louis and Theresa Reda Nudo. He grew up working in the family grocery store, Nudo’s on the south side of Youngstown.



He was a 1951 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and a 1956 graduate of Youngstown State University.

Joe had the pleasure of working at his alma mater for 31 years as a social studies and O.W.E. teacher. He then worked 19 years as an academic advisor with the Bitonte College of Health and Human Services at Youngstown State University. He coached football and track at Wilson until he retired in 1987. During that time, he served as football head coach for nine years. From 1974 to 1979, he coached football at Youngstown State University under coaches Demsey and Narduzzi. He served on the Woodrow Wilson Hall of Fame Committee.



He was a member of St. Dominic Church and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica where he was an altar server and Eucharistic Minister.

He was also a member of the Y.E.A, N.E.O.A, N.E.A., the Youngstown, Mahoning County and State Coaches Associations, a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus-Fenwick Chapter, Men’s Fellowship, Youngstown Vocational Support Committee, Serra Club and Cursillo.



His wife, Rose Marie (Corrado), whom he married June 7, 1958, passed away August 3, 2020.



Joe will be remembered lovingly by his four children, Louis (Susan) Nudo, David Nudo, Tracey (John) Mitchell and Raymond (Karin) Nudo and three grandchildren, John Michael “J.T.”, Gianna and Francesca.



Besides his wife and parents, Joe was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Colucci and Angeline Nudo and a brother, Dominic Nudo.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue in Youngstown. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church for the Mass.



Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in Joe’s name to the Youngstown Vocations Support Society, PO Box 3254, Youngstown, OH 44513 or to Patriots Home Care, c/o Patriot Care, Inc., 986 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420.



Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.