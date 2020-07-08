Joseph “Joe Pizza” Catanzariti, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Joe Pizza” Catanzariti, 68, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at home.

Joe was born February 15, 1952 in Youngstown, son of the late Rocco and Josephine (Zappia) Catanzariti.

He was a 1970 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

Joe was a longtime promoter of professional wrestling and was owner and operator of A-1 Pest Control, retiring after 30 years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed sitting on the porch with his wife at the 2020 Club, watching westerns, going to the track to watch his horse race, attending Italian festivals and playing cards with family and friends but his greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved cheering his grandchildren on in whatever activity they were involved in, family dinners but will be forever known for his Fourth of July blowout with fireworks better than Disney.

Joe will be forever missed by his wife, the former Maryann McQuillan; children, Rocco (Kari) Catanzariti, Dawn (Jason) Roberts and Carla (Matthew) Pecchio-Bowen; five grandchildren, Madison, Morgan and Mason Bowen, Mia Sophia Roberts and Aria Catanzariti; brother, Vince (Lisa) Colaluca; brother-in-law, Tom (Gina) McQuillan; aunt, Mary Zappia; nieces, Jacquelyn (William) Caban and Ava Colaluca; nephew, Dante Colaluca and numerous cousins, family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Patsy Catanzariti.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by a 7:00 p.m. memorial service. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Catanzariti Family.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

