YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. Infante, Jr., 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, with his family by side in Westlake, Ohio.

Joe was born on September 25, 1948, in Youngstown to Joseph and Maline Infante.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and received his Bachelor of Science from Youngstown State University. Joe received his Master of Business Administration from Lindenwood College in St. Louis, Missouri.

He is survived by his children, Jill Dalton of Cleveland Heights, Ohio and Gregg Infante of Fairview Park, Ohio; his three grandchildren, Malina, Sam and Olivia; two brothers James and Ronald Infante and two sisters, Marilyn Murcko and Ann Vonovick.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dominic Infante.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St Joseph Church in Austintown. Family will receive friends and relatives at 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to the Mass.

A private luncheon for the family will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Concord Reserve

Home in Westlake, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph J. “Joe” Infante Jr., please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.